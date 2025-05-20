Before a recent trip to Beaver Creek, Colorado, 13-year-old Zoe Durias had never skied. But the cancer survivor is used to pushing through the discomfort.

“It’s all about the ups and downs in life, and that’s what Zoe is accomplishing as we’re skiing together,” said Beaver Creek Resort Ski Instructor Chloe Wasserstrom.

Durias and Wasserstrom paired up for a ski getaway hosted by the Sunshine Kids, a nonprofit that organizes annual trips for kids who have survived or are battling cancer. Diagnosed in 2022, Durias marked a milestone in Colorado — she was three years cancer-free.

“I just thought that after treatment, everything would just go back to normal,” Durias said. “It never did, but I think I’m happy with it. If it had gone back to normal, I would never have met all these awesome people.”

According to the American Childhood Cancer Organization, 1 in 285 children in the U.S. is diagnosed with cancer before turning 20. Sunshine Kids connects thousands of children experiencing cancer, like Durias, who are vulnerable to isolation, loneliness and anxiety.

“Those bonds will help them as they move forward to battle their disease and realize that they don’t have to battle alone,” said Sunshine Kids executive director Jennifer Wisler.

Watch the video above to see how Sunshine Kids gives kids the opportunity to step out of hospitals and celebrate life.