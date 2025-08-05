This summer, young filmmakers in Salt Lake City, Utah, are getting a head start through a program that puts cameras directly into their hands.

“Having free programming really allows young people that find this space to go, ‘Oh, my God, I didn’t realize anything like this existed, and this is my place, and this is where I’m going to stay for as long as I possibly can,'” said Adam Sherlock, program coordinator at nonprofit media arts center Spy Hop.

Sherlock said Spy Hop’s mission has always been centered on youth. Since 1999, Spy Hop has offered a year-round curriculum to help young people explore storytelling through film, music and digital media. Students have access to state-of-the-art technology, software and expert mentors to help them develop and execute their ideas. From recording hip-hop beats to producing environmental documentaries to making horror films, the students are encouraged to create without limitations.

“At 18, 19, they’re making this hard-hitting documentary about trans rights and about changing the world, right?” said Sherlock. “That energy and that excitement will carry through to the rest of their lives.”

Last year, Spy Hop served more than 18,000 youth between the ages of 8 and 19, reaching students in more than 120 schools across Utah. The group offers free classes and workshops, as well as tuition-based programs.

Watch the video above to see how this one-of-a-kind media hub is helping young storytellers find their voices and their futures.