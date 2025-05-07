Daniela Oviedo, 14, never played soccer before joining Project Goal. Born and raised in Central Falls, Rhode Island — a town just over one square mile — Oviedo said the program not only ignited her passion for the sport, but also for her schoolwork.

“When I joined Project Goal, my grades really went up a lot,” she said. “They help with tutoring and anything else we need help with.”

Project Goal was founded 21 years ago by friends Javier Centeno and Darius Shirzadi, former college soccer players who saw a need in their community, with the help of CEO and chairman Peter Whealton. Their after-school program offers Central Falls students 90 minutes of tutoring, followed by 90 minutes of play on the field.

“It just gives the students and the kids the opportunity for them to come here, play soccer, but also to have a better education, a better lifestyle,” said Centeno.

Project Goal has served over 2,000 middle and high school students in Rhode Island, and now has two new mini-pitches to play on, thanks to the U.S. Soccer Foundation. About 96% of Project Goal’s students graduate from high school, according to the program.

“You can be a professional soccer player. You can be a lawyer, a doctor, a jet fighter pilot,” said Shirzadi. “We have alumni who are occupying all those different careers.”

Watch the video above to see how soccer is helping youth on and off the field.