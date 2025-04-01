New York vocal coach Matt Goldstein never anticipated a gathering of his friends singing pop songs would become a viral sensation.

But that 2021 meetup evolved into Gaia Music Collective, which organizes pop-up singing groups across the country, from the Museum of Modern Art in New York to an intimate warehouse space in Los Angeles.

“There’s a hunger for this,” Goldstein said of Gaia. “It’s going to go so much further than we’ll ever know.”

Gaia Music Collective gathered over 16,000 people for open-mic sessions, circle sings and popular one-day choirs last year, where anyone is welcome to belt out familiar songs like Natasha Bedingfield’s “Unwritten,” Chappell Roan’s “Good Luck, Babe!” and Madonna’s “Like a Prayer.”

Gaia hosts over two dozen events each month in and around major cities. Goldstein emphasizes that each event is improvisatory, low-commitment and primarily focused on connection. You don’t have to know how to hold a tune to attend.

“The doors are open for [anyone] to come whenever they feel moved to come, and they’re not going to be judged,” said Goldstein. “They’re never going to be judged.”

Watch the video above to learn how a pop-up choir can foster harmony among strangers.